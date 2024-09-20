© 2024 WVPE
Elkhart celebrates growth of disc golf with new course opening

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published September 20, 2024 at 4:21 PM EDT
Disc golf is one of the fastest growing sports in Michiana.
Disc golf is one of the fastest growing sports in Michiana.
The City of Elkhart held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Island Park Disc Golf Course.
The City of Elkhart held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Island Park Disc Golf Course.
Each hole at the Island Park Disc Golf Course has a sign at the tee.
Each hole at the Island Park Disc Golf Course has a sign at the tee.
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson addressed the crowd at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson addressed the crowd at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Mayor Roberson threw out the first disc at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Mayor Roberson threw out the first disc at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The City of Elkhart held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for the opening of a new disc golf course, an 18 hole course that stretches between Lundquist-Bicentennial and Island Parks in downtown Elkhart. Jamison Czarnecki, superintendent of Elkhart city parks and recreation, said the city is excited about what this means for the future of Elkhart’s parks.

“It complements the other parks,” Czarnecki said. “I’m excited to bring this to the community, and I’m really excited to bring this to activate these spaces in a new way.”

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson echoed Czarnecki’s sentiments, noting the course's potential to enrich the community's recreational landscape.

“We want our parks to be connected to our neighborhoods in a way in which people not just embrace the sport, but also feel as though it’s a part of their community,” Roberson said.

City Councilman Aaron Mishler, representing Elkhart's first district, emphasized the importance of responding to community requests.

“Adding an additional amenity, like disc golf, will continue to draw members of our community to enjoy our parks, and invite new folks who might not have had the opportunity to come down here before,” Mishler said. “Disc golf was one of the most requested additions to our community. I’m glad we were able to get this done for them.”

There's a reason why disc golf is so popular according to one of the course designers Marshall King.

“The sport just keeps growing because it’s easy to begin,” King said. “You can start with just one disc. You can go out and get a little bit better each day. It’s a sport where the barrier to entry is really low. Families can play together. Kids can play. It’s a sport that attracts a lot of people.”

King said the course is perfect for beginners but also presents a challenge that other local courses lack: throwing a disc across a river.

“That is one of the unique things here,” King said. “Throwing across a body of water. I don’t know of another course around here where you do that.”
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team disc golfDowntown ElkhartIsland Parkribbon cutting
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell