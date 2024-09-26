South Bend parks, club offer pickleball-curious free intro

Pickleball, a mashup of badminton, tennis and table tennis, seems to be everywhere these days, and you can learn the basics on getting started at a free event Saturday in South Bend.

It’s America’s fastest growing sport, and players say it’s easy to see why. It draws everyone from kids to seniors, it plays fast, yet you can learn how to play in 15 minutes.

On Saturday South Bend’s Venues, Parks and Arts will host a Ray Comer Pickleball Social Event, on the Ray Comer courts at Boehm Park. The courts are named after the longtime parks employee and referee who loved the sport, who died in 2020.

There will be open play for all skill levels from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., following a free clinic at 10 a.m., where paddles will be available for purchase. Giving the lessons will be volunteers from the Michiana Pickleball Club.

Club President Nick Falletta is a retiree who started playing when he could no longer play his beloved tennis because of bad ankles.

"It's easy," Falletta said. "We've got folks who've never played a sport in their entire life and they're playing pickleball."

Yet great athletes also enjoy it. In tournaments players are matched by age and skill.

"I'm 78," Falletta said, "and I've gotten on the pickleball court with my 50-year-old son-in-law, my 16-year-old grandson and 17-year-old granddaughter, and it's a pretty unique game because you can actually play it."

