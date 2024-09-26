© 2024 WVPE
South Bend parks, club offer pickleball-curious free intro

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 26, 2024 at 5:49 PM EDT
Friends play two-on-two pickleball Thursday in Boehm Park. From left to right, John Frierott, Mark Witkowski and Kathy Peterson. John's partner, his wife Jill Frierott, is out of frame, covering the backcourt.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Friends play two-on-two pickleball Thursday in Boehm Park. From left to right, John Frierott, Mark Witkowski and Kathy Peterson. John's partner, his wife Jill Frierott, is out of frame, covering the backcourt.

Pickleball, a mashup of badminton, tennis and table tennis, seems to be everywhere these days, and you can learn the basics on getting started at a free event Saturday in South Bend.

It’s America’s fastest growing sport, and players say it’s easy to see why. It draws everyone from kids to seniors, it plays fast, yet you can learn how to play in 15 minutes.

On Saturday South Bend’s Venues, Parks and Arts will host a Ray Comer Pickleball Social Event, on the Ray Comer courts at Boehm Park. The courts are named after the longtime parks employee and referee who loved the sport, who died in 2020.

There will be open play for all skill levels from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., following a free clinic at 10 a.m., where paddles will be available for purchase. Giving the lessons will be volunteers from the Michiana Pickleball Club.

Club President Nick Falletta is a retiree who started playing when he could no longer play his beloved tennis because of bad ankles.

"It's easy," Falletta said. "We've got folks who've never played a sport in their entire life and they're playing pickleball."

Yet great athletes also enjoy it. In tournaments players are matched by age and skill.

"I'm 78," Falletta said, "and I've gotten on the pickleball court with my 50-year-old son-in-law, my 16-year-old grandson and 17-year-old granddaughter, and it's a pretty unique game because you can actually play it."
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South BendpickleballBoehm Park
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
