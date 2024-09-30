PHM group invites voters to meet trustee candidates

With just 36 days until the election, Penn-Harris-Madison schools voters have a chance tonight to learn more about board of trustees candidates.

From 6 to 8 p.m. at the Schmucker Middle School Cafeteria, candidates will answer questions, both pre-submitted and from the floor. The Meet the Candidates Night is hosted by the PHM Forum, a volunteer-based group that meets monthly with Superintendent Jerry Thacker and various administrators to learn more about district initiatives.

Candidate Doug Chaffee, a retired PHM teacher, coach and administrator, issued a statement saying he won’t attend because he says the event, though technically hosted by a volunteer group, is a way for the administration to “control the narrative.” Chaffee says the administration clearly supports three other candidates but not him.

In response, district spokeswoman Lucha Ramey said the administration does not get involved in school board elections, and it’s sorry that Chaffee feels that way.

After introductory remarks by Forum President Angela Burtsfield, each candidate will have five minutes to introduce themselves, and talk about their qualifications and ideas. They’ll then field questions, having 90 seconds for each response.

Six candidates are competing for three seats. The ballot includes incumbents Ryan McCullough and Jim Garrett, former trustee Gary Fox, Chaffee, Katie Inabnit Bell, and Art Klinger.