© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PHM group invites voters to meet trustee candidates

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 30, 2024 at 9:57 AM EDT

With just 36 days until the election, Penn-Harris-Madison schools voters have a chance tonight to learn more about board of trustees candidates.

From 6 to 8 p.m. at the Schmucker Middle School Cafeteria, candidates will answer questions, both pre-submitted and from the floor. The Meet the Candidates Night is hosted by the PHM Forum, a volunteer-based group that meets monthly with Superintendent Jerry Thacker and various administrators to learn more about district initiatives.

Candidate Doug Chaffee, a retired PHM teacher, coach and administrator, issued a statement saying he won’t attend because he says the event, though technically hosted by a volunteer group, is a way for the administration to “control the narrative.” Chaffee says the administration clearly supports three other candidates but not him.

In response, district spokeswoman Lucha Ramey said the administration does not get involved in school board elections, and it’s sorry that Chaffee feels that way.

After introductory remarks by Forum President Angela Burtsfield, each candidate will have five minutes to introduce themselves, and talk about their qualifications and ideas. They’ll then field questions, having 90 seconds for each response.

Six candidates are competing for three seats. The ballot includes incumbents Ryan McCullough and Jim Garrett, former trustee Gary Fox, Chaffee, Katie Inabnit Bell, and Art Klinger.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Penn Harris Madisonschool boardPHM school boardElection
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott