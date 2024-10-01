Clay Church spreading Be Kind message beyond its walls

There’s a movement launching in Michiana calling on people to do something that’s simple, yet increasingly difficult.

Be Kind. It’s such a basic concept on its face, and it fits right in with one of the first things we learn as children.

Yet it’s not always so easy these days as a historically divisive election looms.

But Brian Durand wants us all to try.

The Clay Church pastor and his congregation have spent months coming up with a Be Kind initiative, and they’re rolling it out Friday at the First Fridays festivities on Downtown South Bend’s gridiron.

Durand says Clay Church decided to start a Be Kind campaign in 2020 after the bitter race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. For this election they wanted to take it beyond the church to the whole community.

"So the idea was always to look toward to 2024 and build this annual campaign in October, and just put out a reminder," Durand says.

While supplies last there are Be Kind t-shirts, magnets, bracelets, temporary tattoos and yard signs.

So you might be wondering, how long should we be kind?

"We should be kind forever and all the time, with the hope that once we get that reminder, we can remember that everybody is happier when we're all kind all of the time."

