Tolson awarded new youth food program by the state

The Indiana Department of Education recently approved the Tolson Center for Community Excellence as a site for students to receive after-school food, including snacks and meals. Breanna Allen, executive director of the center, said the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) is a welcome addition.

“With the new program, the kids get to eat twice before they leave our center,” Allen said. “That is huge.”

The Tolson Center, located in the Benham neighborhood of Elkhart, has served the community for over 100 years.

CACFP benefits a population that already faces food insecurity.

“Ninety percent of the youth who live in a two-mile radius of the center are on free or reduced lunch programs,” Allen said. “There are some limitations on getting healthy, quality meals. We’re grateful to be in a position to offer that resource to our young people.”

The department of education fully funds the food, while the Elkhart Community School District prepares the meals. CACFP began on Sept. 30 and has already made an impact on the children at Tolson. Before the food program, Allen said students had to either bring their own food or use vending machines.

“Prior to this, we were unable to provide healthy food to the youth we serve,” Allen said. “Now the kids are getting meals that cover all of the food groups.”

In full disclosure, Elkhart Community School holds the broadcast license for WVPE.