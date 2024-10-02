© 2024 WVPE
Two die in morning Warren Township house fire

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 2, 2024 at 1:04 PM EDT
Warren Township Fire Department took delivery of this new firetruck in July. The department recently moved into a new station at Peach and Grant roads, and next plans to build a new station next to its existing station on Quince Road.
Provided
Warren Township Fire Department took delivery of this new firetruck in July. The department recently moved into a new station at Peach and Grant roads, and next plans to build a new station next to its existing station on Quince Road.

Emergency responders found two people dead in a Warren Township house fire this morning.

Warren Township Fire Department received the fire call at about 6 a.m. They arrived to find a one-story home in the 5500 block of Pear Road, fully engulfed.

"They could see obviously the smoke and fire coming out of the house," said Warren Township Fire Chief Steve Downey. "Shortly thereafter they pulled the first victim out. Soon after that, the second victim was found."

Downey says the department then brought the fire under control with help from the city of South Bend, the Southwest Central Fire Territory, New Carlisle, Clay Fire and Galien Township.

Killed in the fire was 72-year-old Mark Poland and his wife, Janice, age 70. A state fire marshall spokesman says the fire appears to have started near the laundry room. Its cause remains under investigation.

Downey said the firefight was complicated a bit because part of Quince Road is temporarily closed for railroad track maintenance. But he said the railroad adjusted their work to make things easier.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
