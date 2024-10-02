Two die in morning Warren Township house fire

Emergency responders found two people dead in a Warren Township house fire this morning.

Warren Township Fire Department received the fire call at about 6 a.m. They arrived to find a one-story home in the 5500 block of Pear Road, fully engulfed.

"They could see obviously the smoke and fire coming out of the house," said Warren Township Fire Chief Steve Downey. "Shortly thereafter they pulled the first victim out. Soon after that, the second victim was found."

Downey says the department then brought the fire under control with help from the city of South Bend, the Southwest Central Fire Territory, New Carlisle, Clay Fire and Galien Township.

Killed in the fire was 72-year-old Mark Poland and his wife, Janice, age 70. A state fire marshall spokesman says the fire appears to have started near the laundry room. Its cause remains under investigation.

Downey said the firefight was complicated a bit because part of Quince Road is temporarily closed for railroad track maintenance. But he said the railroad adjusted their work to make things easier.

