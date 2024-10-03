Former teacher sues SBCSC and employment agency

Amber Wheat, a former teacher at Edison Middle School, has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the school corporation and the Amergis Healthcare Staffing employment agency. Wheat held dual employment with both but was fired from the school and the agency in April.

In her complaint, Wheat asserts that the school fired her for calling 911 and contacting the Department of Child Services (DCS) after she smelled alcohol on a 12-year-old female student who also had a smoking device. The complaint argues that Wheat could have faced prosecution for failing to report suspected abuse or neglect.

Wheat claims in her complaint that Edison’s principal reprimanded her because he knew the student’s family and considered the student like a niece. She also claims that the principal ordered her not to reach out to DCS.

The complaint alleges that Wheat was informed that she was being terminated for poor communication. It also accuses Amergis of acting intentionally, maliciously, willfully, and wantonly.

Wheat’s attorney stated that the lawsuit aims to emphasize that teachers should not face dilemmas when deciding whether to report abuse.

Wheat has demanded a trial by jury. A court date has not been set.

The South Bend Community School Corporation declined to comment but stated in a press release that “the district has completed a full-scale investigation and is ready to challenge the litigation.”