United brings daily flights between SBN and D.C.

United Airlines announced Monday that it will launch a new direct flight from South Bend to Washington D.C. less than a month after Breeze Airways introduced the first non-stop service between the two cities. United’s route will operate daily.

Starting Dec. 3, United will offer two daily flights between South Bend International Airport and Washington Dulles. The flight from South Bend will depart at 10 a.m. and arrive at 11:45 a.m. The return flight will leave Washington at 6 p.m. and reach South Bend at 8 p.m., allowing business travelers to make single-day plans in the nation’s capital.

The new route doesn’t stop at just visiting Washington.

“We are thrilled to have United offer a second destination from SBN,” Mike Daigle, SBN CEO and Executive Director said in a statement. “The daily service will allow for easy connections to 135 domestic and international markets. For travelers with a final destination of Washington D.C., the Silver Line Metro station at Dulles provides access to trains via an indoor pedestrian walkway from the airport to downtown.”

This marks United Airlines' second direct route from South Bend, following the flight to Chicago O’Hare. South Bend International Airport’s five air carriers provide nonstop flights to sixteen destinations: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Fort Myers, Knoxville, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Orlando, Punta Gorda, Phoenix/Mesa, Sanford, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg, and Washington D.C.