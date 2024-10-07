© 2024 WVPE
United brings daily flights between SBN and D.C.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published October 7, 2024 at 9:18 AM EDT
Provided
United Airlines announced Monday that it will launch a new direct flight from South Bend to Washington D.C. less than a month after Breeze Airways introduced the first non-stop service between the two cities. United’s route will operate daily.

Starting Dec. 3, United will offer two daily flights between South Bend International Airport and Washington Dulles. The flight from South Bend will depart at 10 a.m. and arrive at 11:45 a.m. The return flight will leave Washington at 6 p.m. and reach South Bend at 8 p.m., allowing business travelers to make single-day plans in the nation’s capital.

The new route doesn’t stop at just visiting Washington.

“We are thrilled to have United offer a second destination from SBN,” Mike Daigle, SBN CEO and Executive Director said in a statement. “The daily service will allow for easy connections to 135 domestic and international markets. For travelers with a final destination of Washington D.C., the Silver Line Metro station at Dulles provides access to trains via an indoor pedestrian walkway from the airport to downtown.”

This marks United Airlines' second direct route from South Bend, following the flight to Chicago O’Hare. South Bend International Airport’s five air carriers provide nonstop flights to sixteen destinations: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Fort Myers, Knoxville, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Orlando, Punta Gorda, Phoenix/Mesa, Sanford, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg, and Washington D.C.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend International AirportWashingtonD.C.United Airlines
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
