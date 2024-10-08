City invites public input on Western transformation plan

With baseball season ending, contractors are busy adding an upper deck to Four Winds Field. Development next to the stadium also could soon take off starting with a meeting tonight.

The city of South Bend is seeking federal money to build a new mixed-income neighborhood near Four Winds Field, land that long held public housing, and it’s asking for public input Wednesday.

The city must hold the meeting as part of its application for a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city is calling the project the Western Avenue Transformation District.

And it would indeed be a transformation. The city has demolished the South Bend Housing Authority’s Monroe Circle on Taylor Street, and it will soon take down the Rabbi Shulman high-rise that fronts Western Avenue.

The city plans 208 rental units on the site and would reserve 60% of them for low-income tenants. Former Rabbi Shulman and Monroe Circle tenants, along with people on the housing authority’s waitlist, would get first priority.

The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Technology Resource Center in the city’s Ignition Park of Sample Street. You can also give feedback on a survey.