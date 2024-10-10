© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday event invites you to join up, somehow, some way

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 10, 2024 at 4:44 PM EDT
A publicity image for Join or Die, the documentary screening for free Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph County Public Library downtown South Bend. Afterward more than two dozen clubs and groups will set up a fair to promote themselve
Provided
A publicity image for Join or Die!, the documentary screening for free Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph County Public Library downtown South Bend. Afterward more than two dozen clubs and groups will set up a fair seeking new members.

We were once a society of joiners. Civic clubs. Leagues. Associations. But now we face a loneliness epidemic and a lack of common ground.

A Sunday event hopes to inspire you to start joining up.

Harvard University social scientist Robert Putnam drew a lot of attention and praise in 2000 with his book, Bowling Alone. Putnam talked about how more people were bowling but fewer were joining bowling leagues, a phenomenon that many of the nation’s clubs and groups were seeing.

Putnam said joining things helps us build social capital, the ability to know people in the community by their first name. He sounded an urgent call for change.

Join or Die, a documentary released last year, hopes to revive his message. South Bend attorney Scott Palmer, a JoinUp! South Bend organizer, notes that unfortunately we’re even more isolated today, and less trusting of government, as we silo in social media echo chambers.

"The work is still relevant now because the work highlighted downward trends that we knew we should reverse but those trends are still continuing," Palmer said. "Our decrease in our connectedness, the loss of social capital over time, writing a book that says this is happening, it shouldn't happen anymore, is one thing, but then actually making those changes is another. That's been a very big boat to turn around and we haven't."

On Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Joe County Public Library downtown South Bend, they’ll host a free screening of Join or Die. Afterwards, some two dozen community groups will set up tables in an open house-style club fair running until 5 p.m.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Join Up! South Bendisolationcivic clubsJoin or Die!documentaryRobert Putnam
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott