Cassopolis cancels remainder of varsity football season

Cassopolis Public Schools announced Thursday that it has canceled the remainder of this year's Varsity Football season due to safety concerns stemming from numerous injuries among players.

Principal and Athletic Director Lindsay Gorham-Pflug made the announcement in a letter to parents and community members, emphasizing the decision came after careful consideration and discussions with coaches and school administrators. "The health, safety, and well-being of our students remain our top priority," she wrote.

Gorham-Pflug expressed disappointment at the cancellation, acknowledging the impact it has on athletes, families, and the community. "We are immensely proud of the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship our players have shown throughout the season," she said, highlighting the inspiring commitment of the team.

To honor the achievements of senior athletes, the school will hold a special event on Friday night at 7 p.m. The gathering will recognize senior band members, senior football players, and senior cheerleaders for their dedication and contributions to the school community. The event, which is free to attend, will feature the band’s final on-field performance of their award-winning show, "Scurvy Dogs on Parade."

Gorham-Pflug encouraged community members to attend and celebrate the seniors alongside their families and friends. "Your presence will make this moment even more memorable," she stated.

The principal concluded by thanking the community for its understanding and support during this challenging time. She urged anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to the school for clear communication and assistance.

WVPE reached out to Cassopolis Public Schools for more details on the cancellation, but did not receive a reply.