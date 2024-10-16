© 2024 WVPE
Crime Stoppers returns to Elkhart after record fund-raising event last Fall

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 16, 2024 at 4:59 PM EDT
Howie Emmons, a Michiana Crime Stoppers board member, directs things at last fall's first shredding event in Elkhart. It set a fund-raising record for the program's fall shredding events, so they're bringing it back this year on Saturday. The event runs 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Southgate Crossing, 27751 Elkhart County Road 26.
Provided
Michiana Crime Stoppers, increasingly featuring Elkhart area unsolved crimes, is again coming to Elkhart to raise money for tipsters.

Although it started in 1983 as South Bend Area Crime Stoppers, the nonprofit changed its name to “Michiana” Crime Stoppers in 2010.

South Bend Police Lt. Kayla Miller, who runs the program, says the name change underscored the fact that Crime Stoppers had served a 12-county region from the beginning.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,500 rewards for tips that lead to an arrest. That money comes from corporate sponsors and document shredding events in the Spring and Fall. You can bring your unwanted and sensitive documents to be securely shredded on-site by Integra Certified Document Destruction.

The second-ever Elkhart shredding event will happen Saturday 8 a.m. till noon at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart, near County Road 26 and State Road 19. Last year’s event raised more money than any Fall shredding event ever.

It’s a drive-through so you can stay in your vehicle. Lt. Miller says you’re asked to give at least a $20 donation.

"It is crucial for us to have great turnouts," Miller said. "If we can't raise enough money through our events, we're not going to be able to pay out rewards. I'm not saying that because we want to kind of scare anyone but at the same time, that's why it's so important for us to rely on our community through these events."
