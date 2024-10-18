© 2024 WVPE
Elkhart County Parks add new restrooms with pandemic money

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 18, 2024 at 3:47 PM EDT
Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick uses the ceremonial scissors as others help cut a "ribbon" of toilet paper Friday at Ox Bow County Park.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
The newly built plumbed restrooms at Ox Bow County Park, near the Fisherman's Shelter.
Interior of a new bathroom at Ox Bow County Park.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
The new restrooms in Elkhart County parks have locks.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Elkhart County Parks staff showed their sense of humor by offering these refreshments Friday at a toilet paper-cutting ceremony marking the completion of new restrooms in county parks.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Elkhart County Parks staff say discovering that this latrine at Ox Bow County Park, built in the 1970s, was leaching its contents into the Elkhart River prompted them to close it down. It would be several years before the costly work started to replace the latrines.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE

Sometimes when you’re out in nature, nature calls. The Elkhart County Parks celebrated some new restrooms with a toilet paper cutting ceremony Friday.

The project has added four new plumbed restrooms and 11 new latrines across the county park system. The county funded the project with $4 million in American Rescue Plan grants from the pandemic.

"A latrine is an outhouse, basically, but these are fancy outhouses," said Ronda DeCaire, Elkhart County Parks director. "Hopefully reduce smell, no more brown wooden walls, no more rotting wood, and a door that locks."

DeCaire says $4 million might seem like a lot for bathrooms but some have been made accessible for people with disabilities, set on concrete pads with newly paved sidewalks and parking areas. And there was some engineering that went into replacing the holding tanks underneath the restrooms.

DeCaire, her staff, and some elected officials invited reporters to Ox Bow Park Friday, near the Fishermen’s Shelter, to celebrate the project’s completion. The 200-acre park, located about halfway between Elkhart and Goshen, draws about 250,000 visitors a year.

Of course, there was some bathroom humor. For refreshments, DeCaire offered cans of urine-colored Mello Yello and some irregularly shaped chocolate-covered donuts. They used toilet paper instead of ribbon for the ceremony.

But more seriously, DeCaire said the new restrooms qualified for the federal money because they’ll also protect water resources. She said in recent years when parks staff went to empty the holding tanks, they were filled with only solids, meaning the liquids had leached into the groundwater and the Elkhart River.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
