Jennifer Copeland public visitation set for Thursday

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published October 21, 2024 at 4:36 PM EDT
ABC 57 anchor Jennifer Copeland passed away on Oct. 17. A public visitation will be held Thursday.
Facebook
ABC 57 news anchor Jennifer Copeland passed away last week after a battle with cancer. She was 46.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Palmer Community Complex located at 601 N. Michigan St. in Lakeville, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made in Jennifer’s name to the GSC Project for GYN Carcinosarcoma at gcsproject.org. Online condolences can be left for the family at palmerfuneralhomes.com.

Jennifer began her broadcasting career at FOX 8 in Cleveland before moving to WSBT in South Bend as a reporter. After working in Champaign, Charlotte, and Minneapolis, she returned to Michiana as an anchor at WSBT in 2012 until she joined ABC 57 News in 2023.

Jennifer's greatest joy was her family, especially her daughters, Addison and Isabelle.

ABC57's parent company, Weigel Broadcasting, said in a statement, “All of us at ABC57 are devastated to learn of Jennifer’s passing. Viewers knew of her commitment to Michiana, and we were privileged to know her personal impact on so many lives.”
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
