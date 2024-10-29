Expanded services and financial aid coming to HSEC clinic

The Humane Society of Elkhart County broke ground on an expansion of its animal care clinic Tuesday morning, aiming to make veterinary services more accessible and affordable for pet owners. Executive Director Rob LaRoy says that while the center’s services will remain the same, they’ll soon be available on a larger scale.

“We do have a small clinic here at the shelter now,” LaRoy said. “The expansion is going to provide us a whole lot more space to take care of more animals.”

This expansion also introduces a new financial option for pet owners. Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick says that the new fund will provide high-quality services without adding a financial burden.

“The Animal Care Fund will allow residents to borrow for spay or neutering, nd other pet care needs,” Weirick said. “It will allow for repayment of the fees based on the financial ability of the family.”

Construction is set to wrap up by May 2025, and LaRoy confirms that the center will continue operating throughout the build.

“This construction is not going to hamper any sort of adoption efforts or volunteer efforts,” LaRoy said. “We can always use more volunteers and obviously, more doctors.”