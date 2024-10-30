© 2024 WVPE
St. Joe library turns to branches after revamping downtown hub

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 30, 2024 at 3:05 PM EDT
An architect's rendering of how the St. Joseph County Public Library's Centre Branch would look after a proposed $1.5 million renovation project starting Nov. 25. The library expects to reopen the branch by fall 2025.
1 of 2  — centre library rendering 1.jpg
An architect's rendering of how the St. Joseph County Public Library's Centre Branch would look after a proposed $1.5 million renovation project starting Nov. 25. The library expects to reopen the branch by fall 2025.
Provided
An architect's rendering of how the St. Joseph County Public Library's Centre Branch would look after a proposed $1.5 million renovation project starting Nov. 25. The library expects to reopen the branch by fall 2025.
2 of 2  — centre library rendering 2.jpg
An architect's rendering of how the St. Joseph County Public Library's Centre Branch would look after a proposed $1.5 million renovation project starting Nov. 25. The library expects to reopen the branch by fall 2025.
Provided

After a $38 million renovation and reimagining of its main site downtown South Bend, the St. Joseph County Public Library is now focusing on its branches. That could include moving one of them.

The library Wednesday announced that starting Nov. 25 it will close the Centre branch library on Kern Road for a $1.5 million renovation, likely reopening next fall. The branch will receive new lighting, carpet, paint and furniture for the first time since it was built in 1999.

Even bigger changes could be coming to other branches.

As work starts on the Centre Branch, the library will start to look at its two branches serving South Bend’s west side – the LaSalle Branch on Ardmore Trail and the Western Branch on Lombardy Drive.

The county council this month approved a nearly $9 million bond issue for the LaSalle and Western work, which could include relocating the Western Branch to nearby Western Avenue so that it’s more visible.

"The ability to increase visibility, at the same time you've got a ton of investment that's going into the western side of our county as a whole," said library spokesman Daniel Lichty. "So we expect to see some growth there in that area and in that neighborhood, and we want to be primed and ready for that when the time comes."

It’s all part of the system’s “Our Next Chapter” initiative, which calls for renovating all nine branches over the next 10 years.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
