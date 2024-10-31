© 2024 WVPE
Elkhart library honors Dia de Los Muertos with community ofrenda

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published October 31, 2024 at 3:53 PM EDT
The Pierre Moran branch of the Elkhart Public Library has set up this community ofrenda for Dia de Los Muertos.
Mike Murrell
The Pierre Moran branch of the Elkhart Public Library has set up this community ofrenda for Dia de los Muertos.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, honors and remembers friends and family members who have passed away. Each year on November 1st and 2nd, the Pierre Moran branch of the Elkhart Public Library creates an ofrenda, a traditional altar that serves as a focal point for this celebration. Angie Delgado, the Youth People Services librarian at the Pierre Moran branch, said that the branch serves a large Mexican population.

“This is a community ofrenda,” Delgado said. “This means anybody can come in, whether they celebrate this or not. They’re welcome. We have tea lights where people can write the names of their deceased on the candle and place it on the ofrenda.”

Every year, Delgado passionately prepares the ofrenda. She does this not only to provide a space for people to celebrate their loved ones but also to educate children about the significance of the holiday.

“I love to teach children more,” Delgado said. “Usually when they come in for story time, around this time, I let them know it’s literally for any special loved one who has passed away. You can put their picture on it. You can put their candle on it, so their spirit can visit us.”

While mourning is a normal response to losing someone, Delgado emphasized that Dia de los Muertos serves a different purpose.

“Especially in Mexico,” Delgado said, “death for us is not as sad and depressing. It’s more like a celebration of their life and how they lived.”
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
