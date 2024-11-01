Annual LOGAN bazaar returns with handmade art, décor, and more

The LOGAN Center, which serves adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will hold its 10th annual bazaar Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its location at 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd. in South Bend. Throughout the year, LOGAN clients work on projects to sell at the bazaar, according to Kayle Sexton Leonard, a senior director at LOGAN, who said there’s a wide variety of items available.

“There’s really something for everybody,” Leonard said. “Our clients do a great job of coming up with really creative ideas, and then put them to life with what they make.”

Items for sale include cards, LOGAN-roasted coffee, soap, fall and winter décor, and decorative and functional clay pieces. Leonard emphasized that LOGAN doesn’t receive any profit from the event.

“This is not a fundraiser for LOGAN,” Leonard said. “This is an event put on by the clients. They create the artwork. A lot of our clients will be at the event selling their art. The proceeds go back to our clients. For a lot of our clients, it may be their first paycheck.”

Leonard noted that while the bazaar holds special significance for LOGAN’s clients, another group also deserves recognition.

“What’s really special about this event,” Leonard said, “is that it means so much to our clients, but then, you know, our staff are the ones who really make everything possible.”