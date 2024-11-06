Yakym celebrates Republican wins at St. Mary’s victory party

Republicans held their election night watch party Tuesday at the Gillespie Conference Center at St. Mary’s. Invitations called the event a victory party, and it quickly earned that title as GOP wins piled up throughout the night. Congressman Rudy Yakym headlined the event with his reelection victory.

“Tonight I am filled with gratitude,” Yakym told the crowd. “To the people of Indiana’s second district, thank you for allowing me the honor of carrying forth the tireless efforts of our dear friend Jackie Walorski, by continuing to fight for you in Congress.”

Yakym thanked his family, campaign team, and volunteers before reflecting on his journey as Indiana’s second district congressman.

“Two years ago, I stood right here at this podium and made you a promise,” Yakym said. “I would be your voice in Washington, D.C. On November 14, 2022, during my swearing-in speech on the House floor, I said that Indiana’s second district is home to the Americans who make this country work.”

Yakym discussed his first term in office, noting how he traveled through northern Indiana and spoke with thousands of constituents.

“I have seen firsthand the immense pride,” Yakym said, “that the people of this district rightfully take in the quality of their work.”

Yakym concluded by reaffirming his commitment to be the voice and advocate for the people of northern Indiana in Congress.