Michiana to celebrate Veterans Day with events, free meals, and ceremonies

Veterans Day is right around the corner, and Michiana has plenty of events to honor and thank our veterans. Here is a list of happenings:

• Veteran Makers Market, Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11801 Pucker St., Niles. Ten veteran-owned small businesses will be there. At noon, a photo will be taken of all veterans present.

• Lest We Forget will host a free concert with the Southshore Concert Band Sunday at 2 p.m. at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center at 1100 Yore Ave. in Benton Harbor. Before the concert, Lest We Forget will offer free photos for Veterans.

• Plymouth High School will host its Veterans Day Breakfast and Ceremony on Monday starting at 7:30 a.m. at 1 Big Red Drive in Plymouth. This year’s speaker is Mark Faulstich, a retired veteran from Plymouth.

• Brandywine Community Schools will have its annual Veterans Day breakfast Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Brandywine Athletic Community Center, 1700 Bell Road, Niles.

• VFW Post 360 will host a Veterans Day concert with the Michiana Concert Band Monday at 11 a.m. The address is 1307 E. Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka. A free lunch for Veterans and their families will take place after the concert.

• Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center of Northern Indiana along with Elkhart High School’s Junior ROTC will perform a flag raising ceremony Monday at noon. The ceremony will be held at the flagpole in front of the Elkhart OSMC at 2310 California Road, Elkhart.

• Notre Dame’s annual Tri-Military ROTC Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Monday at 4 p.m. at the Clarke Memorial Fountain on Notre Dame’s campus. The event will be moved to DeBartolo Hall, Room 141 if there is inclement weather. Air Force Lt. General Case Cunningham is this year’s guest speaker.

• The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library at 209 Lincoln Way E. in Mishawaka will host “All the World was on Fire,” a history of Veterans Day, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the Spencer Gallery.

•The Buchanan Area Senior Center is holding a Veteran’s Seminar from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 10 a.m. Registration is required.

• The Military Honor Park and Museum at 4300 Terminal Drive in South Bend will offer free admission for veterans on Monday.

• Ruthmere and the Havilah Beardsley House at 302 E. Beardsley Ave. in Elkhart will offer free admission to all veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families on Sunday.

• Wellfield Botanic Gardens at 1011 N. Main St. in Elkhart, will offer free admission to active-duty military personnel and veterans on Sunday.

• DNR state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas, and off-road state recreation areas will offer free admission to all veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle on Monday.

• The LaPorte County Historical Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte will offer free admission for veterans on Tuesday.

• The South Shore Line is offering free rides to all active-duty military personnel and veterans from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11

• Mike's Carwash is offering a free ultimate car wash to all veterans and active-duty military at all locations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

• The American Legion Post 357 Auxiliary at 5414 W. Sample St. in South Bend will have its annual Veterans Day Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Metro Diner at 423 E. University Drive in Granger, will offer veterans and active-duty military personnel 50% off their meal on Monday.

• All Hacienda Mexican Restaurants will offer one free large wet burrito to all veterans and active-duty military personnel when they dine-in or carryout on Monday.

• All Martin’s Super Markets will offer an 11% storewide discount for active-duty military personnel and veterans Sunday through Tuesday. Veterans can receive a free Honor Meal of two pieces of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, a roll, 16 oz. beverage and a cookie.

• Mission BBQ at 5230 N. Main St. in Mishawaka will offer free food to veterans on Monday.

• Participating McDonald's restaurants in South Bend will offer a free meal to all veterans, with a valid military ID, all day on Monday.

• Participating locations of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub will offer a free entree to all active-duty military personnel and veterans on Monday.