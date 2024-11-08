South Bend would shield politics from cop personnel matters

With less than two months to meet a state law’s deadline, the city of South Bend wants to change how it handles personnel matters for police officers.

When a South Bend officer needs to be hired, fired, disciplined, promoted or demoted, it’s now done by the city’s Board of Public Safety. The mayor appoints the board’s five members, a process spelled out by Indiana law.

But a law passed last year allows cities to instead create merit board’s to handle these matters. It’s an effort to keep politics out of personnel decisions for police and firefighters.

St. Joseph County police already use a merit board. Under the merit system, the board is also five members but the mayor only appoints two members, a Republican and a Democrat; the common council appoints a member, and officers picks two members, one Republican and one Democrat.

The law gives departments until the end of this year to either adopt or reject a merit system. If a city does neither, they automatically have a merit system implemented and must appoint a board to comply with it.

A letter to the council from the city attorney says the merit system has support from Mayor James Mueller, Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski and the Fraternal Order of Police. Neither Mueller nor Ruzkowski were immediately available for comment.

The council will consider first reading of the bill at its next meeting Wednesday.