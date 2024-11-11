© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Richard Allen found guilty of murdering teen girls in Delphi

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published November 11, 2024 at 3:03 PM EST
Provided
/
Indiana State Police
Convicted murderer, Richard Allen

Richard Allen has been found guilty of the murders of teen girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German, in February of 2017.

The verdict was delivered today, 21 days since the trial began. 52 year old Allen was a former local pharmacy worker who was charged with the murders of the two 13-year-old girls, whose bodies were discovered in a wooded area near the Monon High Bridge trail.

The jury returned the unanimous decision today after four days of deliberations, finding Allen guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The families of both girls were present in the courtroom as the verdict was read.

Sentencing for Richard Allen will take place in the coming weeks. Allen’s defense team has already hinted at plans to appeal the verdict.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Richard AllenguiltyDelphi murders
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell