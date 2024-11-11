Richard Allen found guilty of murdering teen girls in Delphi

Richard Allen has been found guilty of the murders of teen girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German, in February of 2017.

The verdict was delivered today, 21 days since the trial began. 52 year old Allen was a former local pharmacy worker who was charged with the murders of the two 13-year-old girls, whose bodies were discovered in a wooded area near the Monon High Bridge trail.

The jury returned the unanimous decision today after four days of deliberations, finding Allen guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The families of both girls were present in the courtroom as the verdict was read.

Sentencing for Richard Allen will take place in the coming weeks. Allen’s defense team has already hinted at plans to appeal the verdict.