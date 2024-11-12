© 2024 WVPE
All U.S. 12/M-51 interchange lanes reopen Wednesday

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 12, 2024 at 3:48 PM EST
To perform a "Michigan left" or "indirect left," the driver proceeds through the intersection, makes a U-turn, merges with oncoming traffic and drives back to the intersection to make a left turn.
Provided/MDOT
It’s been a year of orange barrels and bumper-to-bumper traffic, but work on the U.S. 12 and M51 intersection south of Niles is finally wrapping up.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman Nick Schirripa says he doesn’t have an exact time when all lanes will reopen but it will happen sometime Wednesday.

"I do have good news," Schirripa said. "We are reopening U.S. 12 and M-51, all lanes thereof."

The $27 million project removed the bridge that carried U.S. 12 over M-51. It was built as a freeway interchange some 70 years ago when traffic there was much heavier, before I-94 was built. In late 2017 as that bridge needed work, MDOT started meeting with local stakeholders on how the interchange should be addressed.

Schirripa notes some drivers will need to get used to making so-called “Michigan left” turns. People turning from 12 onto 51 will drive a bit past the intersection, make a U-turn, merge into traffic and come back to the intersection to make a right turn.

"Getting rid of those direct left turns at the intersection," Schirripa said. "What that does is reduces the number of conflict points across oncoming traffic."
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
