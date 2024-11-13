Distillery, cocktail bar tasting room planned for former Gates site

Another craft bar sees great potential in a vacant downtown South Bend building, and they say this time the redevelopment will actually happen.

On Thursday the South Bend Redevelopment Commission will consider a purchase agreement for the building at 410 W. Wayne Street, the former Gates Chevy service building. If that space sounds familiar, that’s where Bare Hands Brewery in Granger had planned to open a second location but the project never materialized. The city ultimately had to pay Bare Hands $100,000 in a lawsuit settlement to regain control of the property.

This time around, whiskey distiller Dave Michael and his friend, home improvement contractor Rex Weaver, plan to launch Stoic Distilling Company. The pair met at Ruhe 152, a Nappanee craft bar where Michael is the distiller. They plan a single-malt whiskey that will take a few years to age.

Meanwhile they’ll renovate the interior and exterior. Within 18 months they plan to open a tasting room that will function as a cocktail bar, with indoor and outdoor seating, and outdoor live music. They’ll serve their own clear spirits and craft beers and wines from around the region, along with a small food menu.

The city is selling them the building for $20,000, provided they invest at least $300,000 in its renovation.

Also on Thursday’s agenda is Regina Emberton’s proposal to open Ivy Alley Brewhouse, a microbrewery with duck pin bowling in a vacant warehouse a block away at 321 W. Wayne St. Emberton's group must invest at least $1.5 million, while the city spends at least $70,000 on curbs, sidewalks and sewers.

Michael says they like what they see happening in the area.

"This specific location is great," Michael said. "It's really close to the ballfield, South Bend Brew Werks is right there, and there's lot of brand new housing going up close to downtown. We're already getting out there and trying to do as much as we can."

