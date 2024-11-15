© 2024 WVPE
Bean/Washington deaths still under investigation

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:51 PM EST
Theo Bean and Tireno Washington were missing since Sunday.

Authorities in Elkhart County are investigating a fatal crash that ended a days-long search for two missing men.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was discovered submerged in the St. Joseph River near State Road 120 and County Road 19, just outside Elkhart. Rescue crews pulled two bodies from the vehicle, later identified as 30-year-old Theo Bean of Elkhart and 39-year-old Tireno Washington of Bristol. Both men had been reported missing since early Sunday morning.

Officials say the truck was traveling east on State Road 120 when it veered off the road, went into a ditch, and plunged into the river. While investigators are still piecing together exactly when the crash happened, the wreckage was only found around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office are working to determine the timeline of events leading to the tragedy. Autopsies were scheduled for Friday morning.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
