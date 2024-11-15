Mycoplasma pneumoniae cases on the rise in Michiana

There’s been an uptick in teenagers hospitalized with mycoplasma pneumoniae, a bacterial infection that causes pneumonia, and it’s raising concerns among doctors.

Dr. Karen Davis is the Pediatric Hospitalist at St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka. She says that while this bacteria is known to affect older kids, what’s unusual this year is the severity.

“They’re requiring hospitalization,” Davis said. “Most of the time because they’re requiring oxygen in addition to the antibiotics.”

The symptoms to watch for are pretty standard for pneumonia, fever, cough, body aches, but Dr. Davis says if symptoms get worse or persist, parents should seek medical advice.

“The majority of kids with mycoplasma don’t need hospitalization,” Davis said, “but if your child has severe symptoms, like difficulty breathing, it’s time to head to the ER.”

Dr. Davis reminds everyone that mycoplasma pneumoniae spreads like other respiratory illnesses, mainly through coughing. Handwashing and staying home when sick are key to stopping the spread.

Dr. Davis says while it’s been a tough season for this illness, the good news is that it’s treatable with the right antibiotics.