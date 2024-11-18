Elkhart launches tree-planting initiative with $1 million grant

The City of Elkhart is making strides toward sustainability with the launch of its Trees for the Hart program. Funded by a $1 million grant from the Inflation Reduction Act, the initiative aims to plant over 2,000 trees across the city by 2028.

The program began with a community event on Saturday, where volunteers helped plant 27 trees. Organizers plan to involve residents and local groups throughout the multi-year effort.

“We received a million dollars to plant 2,000 trees by 2028,” said Annie Klehfoth, environmental projects coordinator for the Elkhart Environmental Center. “When that came through, we got together with other departments in the city and put together the Trees for the Hart program to help organize the tree plantings.”

The program prioritizes planting trees in areas identified by a tree equity score, which considers factors such as tree canopy coverage, pavement temperatures, and socioeconomic needs.

“Part of the funding is that the tree planting areas are pretty specific on priorities,” Klehfoth said. “It’s based on a tree equity score, which is socioeconomic factors along with things like tree canopy cover and pavement temperature.”

The program also seeks to engage the community in the planting and care of the trees. Klehfoth emphasized the city’s willingness to collaborate with local organizations.

“We’re happy to work with clubs, businesses, or scout groups if they want to organize a tree planting,” Klehfoth said. “We’re going to be looking for lots of volunteers to help get these trees in the ground.”

The city has already mapped out over 2,000 potential planting sites, but residents can request a tree through the city’s website. Klehfoth said the goal is to make Elkhart greener, more equitable, and more resilient to climate challenges.

For more information about the Trees for the Hart program or to volunteer, visit elkhartindiana.org.