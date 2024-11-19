Founder Factory Startup Summit returns for final year

The Founder Factory startup summit returns Wednesday for its final year, drawing entrepreneurs, investors, and students from the South Bend-Elkhart region to celebrate innovation and business growth.

The annual event, hosted by the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership, has become a cornerstone for the local entrepreneurial community. Liz Folkerts, the organization’s director of marketing and communications, highlighted the event's significance.

“Founder Factory is our annual startup summit for the South Bend-Elkhart region, and it brings together entrepreneurs, enthusiasts, investors, and students interested in entrepreneurship,” Folkerts said.

This year’s keynote address will feature Katerina Fake, co-founder of Flickr and former board chair of Etsy, in conversation with Kemkrest CEO Amish Shah. The two seasoned entrepreneurs will share insights from their journeys in the startup world.

“Katerina and Amish are going to sit down and talk about their experiences living the entrepreneur life,” Folkerts added.

Although this marks the final year of Founder Factory, Folkerts assured attendees that the entrepreneurial spirit will continue to thrive in the region. Starting in 2025, the focus will shift to Idea Week, a new event spearheaded by Startup South Bend-Elkhart.

“For 2025, Startups Up in Elkhart has taken on the lead role for planning and execution of Idea Week,” Folkerts said.

Idea Week will aim to build on Founder Factory’s legacy, fostering innovation and collaboration among the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The summit begins tomorrow, offering attendees a chance to network, learn, and celebrate the entrepreneurial ecosystem that has grown in the South Bend-Elkhart region over the years.