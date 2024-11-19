© 2024 WVPE
Six new officers, including chief’s son, to join South Bend police

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST
South Bend Police Department headquarters on West Sample Street
Marek Mazurek, WVPE
/
WVPE
South Bend Police Department headquarters on West Sample Street

The South Bend Board of Public Safety will swear in six new probationary police officers during a special ceremony this Wednesday, marking a milestone for the recruits as they begin their careers in law enforcement.

Among the new officers is Dieter Ruszkowski, the son of South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski, making the event a family affair. The generational connection highlights the ongoing dedication to public service within the Ruszkowski family.

The ceremony, held during the Board of Public Safety’s monthly meeting, also serves to formally introduce the other probationary officers who will be taking their oath of office: Ian Baker, Ricky Nelson, Colin O’Blenis, Johnathan Phelps, and Richard Springer.

The new officers have completed rigorous training and are prepared to begin active duty, joining the ranks of the South Bend Police Department to serve and protect the community. The Board of Public Safety oversees the city’s police and fire departments, ensuring new officers meet the department’s standards for training and readiness.

The addition of the six officers comes as the South Bend Police Department continues to address staffing needs and engage with the community. These new recruits will play a critical role in enhancing public safety efforts across the city.

The Board of Public Safety meeting is open to the public and begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the City County Building.
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski swearing in
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
