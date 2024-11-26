New Day asks public to give for planned homeless intake center

Now that it has the site selected, the nonprofit working to build a homeless intake center in South Bend is urging the community to open up their wallets.

New Day Intake Center Tuesday held a press conference in a parking lot on South St. Joseph Street, across from where a homeless encampment formed in 2020. They need an estimated $5 million to $8 million more, depending on grants they’re pursuing, to build a planned $15 million facility.

Like in cities across the country, they’re targeting the chronically homeless, people who can’t stay at existing shelters, largely because of mental illness and/or substance abuse. They use a housing-first model that provides immediate shelter and then offers the client services so they can keep it.

Since 2020 they’ve operated as Motels4Now out of the former Knights Inn on Lincolnway. Having helped 590 people find housing, they’re excited to see what they could do with a purpose-built facility.

Jack Vest said he was homeless for 20 years before moving into Mar-Main Apartments two years ago with the group’s help. He hopes the center becomes a reality.

"They do good work," Vest said. "I've got confidence and I've got trust in God that he's going to let them have it and let them do it."

New Day also helped Kuyler Harrison and her beloved chihuahua, Johnny Carson, get into an 11th Floor apartment in Karl King Tower.

"I'm proud to be where I'm at right now," Harrison said. "I'm having my first Thanksgiving in my own apartment. That might not mean much to you but to me it means the whole world."