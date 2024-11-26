Senior activity center coming to downtown South Bend

Portage Township’s former offices at 133 N. William Street will soon transform into a hub for older adults. Slated to open in spring 2025, the new center will provide health, recreation, and enrichment programs for residents aged 60 and over.

“This is really exciting,” said Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow. “We’re responding to a need in the community and something requested from the community.”

Critchlow emphasized the center’s role in addressing social isolation, a growing concern among older adults in St. Joseph County.

“We have 14,000 seniors living alone here in St. Joe County,” Critchlow said. “When you look at social isolation and all the links to serious health concerns like depression and cognitive decline, the need for a space like this becomes clear.”

The center will begin offering programming three days a week, with plans to expand based on community needs. To shape its development, REAL Services is seeking Senior Center Ambassadors—residents aged 60 and over who want to help guide the project.

“If you are age 60 or older and you want to be one of those ambassadors, contact REAL Services,” Critchlow said. “We really want the community to be a part of it.”

Interested individuals can reach out to Sandy Chambers at REAL Services by calling (574) 514-9066.

The project is a collaboration between Portage Township and REAL Services, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting healthy aging. In a written statement, Karla Fales, CEO of REAL Services, highlighted the importance of the initiative.

“The need for a dedicated center for our seniors in South Bend is clear and supported by local, state, and national data,” Fales said. She pointed to the 2022-2026 Indiana State Plan on Aging, which prioritizes “promoting social connectedness and mitigating the negative effects of social isolation.”

Nationwide, 28% of adults over 65 experience social isolation, according to Fales. This trend is particularly concerning in St. Joseph County, where demographic shifts show nearly as many older adults as children.

“Social isolation is linked to serious health risks such as depression and cognitive decline,” Fales said. “This center will be a vital resource for promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being.”

Critchlow described the center as a “permanent venue” for activities, workshops, and tailored programs designed to meet the needs of local seniors.

“This is a vital investment in our older adult population, ensuring they have a place to connect, thrive, and continue to contribute to our community,” Critchlow said.

The center’s official name will be announced later this year. In the meantime, community members are encouraged to participate in shaping the future of the space through the Ambassador Council or by sharing ideas with REAL Services.

REAL Services, an area agency on aging and community action organization, aims to empower older adults, caregivers, and those experiencing financial instability to live with independence, dignity, and resilience.