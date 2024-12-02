Dieter, resident clash over Portage Manor but now want land saved

An outgoing St. Joseph County commissioner Monday honored someone he’s clashed with, as the pair now share a common goal.

As the all-Republican county commissioners last year closed the Portage Manor home, one of their loudest critics was Cheryl Nix. Before the Portage Manor plans, Nix said she couldn’t even name a county commissioner or council member.

But since October 2021 when she learned of commissioners’ plans to close Portage Manor, Nix has attended every commissioner meeting. To recognize her involvement, even though they disagreed on the closure, at Monday’s meeting Commissioner Derek Dieter presented Nix with the commissioners’ Citizen of the Month award.

"It doesn't matter if we're in opposition if you take the time to get involved," Dieter said. "That's the way the system is supposed to work. We're not going to agree on everything. We're not going to agree on a lot of things."

Dieter and Nix agree that they want the property’s 120 acres to be preserved. Dieter leaves office at the end of the month, but he said he hopes commissioners next year won’t sell any of the land off for development.

Dieter and Nix encourage people next week, Wednesday December 11, to attend a presentation on the rich biological diversity that ecologist Steve Sass has documented on the site.

Sass will present his report from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph County Public Library downtown South Bend.