© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SBCSC consider Coquillard for new career & technical hub

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published December 4, 2024 at 3:11 PM EST
South Bend Community School Corp. Career and Technical Education students learn auto mechanics. The corporation plans to recommend to the school board that it close Coquillard Elementary and convert that building to a new Career Hub center.
Provided
South Bend Community School Corp. Career and Technical Education students learn auto mechanics. The corporation plans to recommend to the school board that it close Coquillard Elementary and convert that building to a new Career Hub center.

The South Bend Community School Corporation is considering a significant change in how it delivers Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, with plans to establish a new CTE hub. Coquillard Elementary School has emerged as the leading contender for the centralized facility, which would consolidate 20 CTE courses currently spread across the district’s three high schools.

At a CTE board work session on Monday, the proposal sparked intense debate. Community members and Coquillard faculty expressed concerns about the potential impact on students and staff at the elementary school.

“Since you’re circling any school like vultures, trying to take the school away, why not Kennedy,” said one speaker, encapsulating the frustration voiced by many during the session.

Chad Addie, Assistant Superintendent of College and Workforce Readiness, sought to reassure attendees about the potential benefits of the project.

"We can fill this hub," Addie said. “We’ve got it to a place where we can be fiscally responsive. And guess who benefits…the students and families of South Bend.”

Proponents of the plan argue the hub would enhance career readiness by providing a state-of-the-art facility and streamlined access to industry-aligned courses for South Bend students.

The school board is evaluating several factors in its decision, including the cost of renovations, proximity to industry partners, and the potential impact on students and families. A final decision is expected in January.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Coquillard ElementaryCTESBCSCschool closure
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell