SBCSC consider Coquillard for new career & technical hub

The South Bend Community School Corporation is considering a significant change in how it delivers Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, with plans to establish a new CTE hub. Coquillard Elementary School has emerged as the leading contender for the centralized facility, which would consolidate 20 CTE courses currently spread across the district’s three high schools.

At a CTE board work session on Monday, the proposal sparked intense debate. Community members and Coquillard faculty expressed concerns about the potential impact on students and staff at the elementary school.

“Since you’re circling any school like vultures, trying to take the school away, why not Kennedy,” said one speaker, encapsulating the frustration voiced by many during the session.

Chad Addie, Assistant Superintendent of College and Workforce Readiness, sought to reassure attendees about the potential benefits of the project.

"We can fill this hub," Addie said. “We’ve got it to a place where we can be fiscally responsive. And guess who benefits…the students and families of South Bend.”

Proponents of the plan argue the hub would enhance career readiness by providing a state-of-the-art facility and streamlined access to industry-aligned courses for South Bend students.

The school board is evaluating several factors in its decision, including the cost of renovations, proximity to industry partners, and the potential impact on students and families. A final decision is expected in January.