Tolson Center to celebrate one-year anniversary

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published December 10, 2024 at 3:41 PM EST
Grand opening for the Tolson Center for Community Excellence on November 30, 2023 in Elkhart
Marek Mazurek, WVPE
/
WVPE
Grand opening for the Tolson Center for Community Excellence on November 30, 2023 in Elkhart

The Tolson Center for Community Excellence will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, with an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1320 Benham Ave. The event will feature remarks from local leaders, guided tours, refreshments, and a short program at noon to recognize the center’s achievements and those who contributed to its success.

Since reopening in November 2023, the center has become a community hub. It has welcomed more than 4,000 members, with around 200 visitors each day. The Tolson Center has also hosted cultural events that attract people from all walks of life.

Dr. Breanna Allen, executive director of the Tolson Center, expressed excitement about the center’s first year. “We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of our first year,” Allen said. “The Tolson Center was built to empower and enrich our community, and it’s inspiring to see our mission come to life every day.”

The anniversary celebration will recognize key contributors, including local leaders, board members, and volunteers. “We are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received,” Allen said. “We’re excited to honor those who helped us reach this milestone.”

The event is free and open to the public. Guided tours and light refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Tolson CentercelebrationanniversaryElkhart, Indiana
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell