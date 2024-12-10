Tolson Center to celebrate one-year anniversary

The Tolson Center for Community Excellence will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, with an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1320 Benham Ave. The event will feature remarks from local leaders, guided tours, refreshments, and a short program at noon to recognize the center’s achievements and those who contributed to its success.

Since reopening in November 2023, the center has become a community hub. It has welcomed more than 4,000 members, with around 200 visitors each day. The Tolson Center has also hosted cultural events that attract people from all walks of life.

Dr. Breanna Allen, executive director of the Tolson Center, expressed excitement about the center’s first year. “We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of our first year,” Allen said. “The Tolson Center was built to empower and enrich our community, and it’s inspiring to see our mission come to life every day.”

The anniversary celebration will recognize key contributors, including local leaders, board members, and volunteers. “We are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received,” Allen said. “We’re excited to honor those who helped us reach this milestone.”

The event is free and open to the public. Guided tours and light refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon.