U.S. offers $5 million reward for MJ Sharp murderers

Michael “MJ” Sharp’s commitment to peace took him from Elkhart, Indiana, to some of the world’s most volatile regions. His mission to end violence and bring hope to vulnerable communities cost him his life in 2017 while investigating violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Now, nearly seven years after his death, the U.S. State Department has announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of four men charged in his murder.

The announcement marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for Sharp, a humanitarian who believed in resolving conflicts through listening and trust-building.

“You can always listen. You can always listen to people who want a chance to talk about how they see the world,” Sharp said in a 2015 NPR interview, reflecting the core of his peacebuilding philosophy.

Sharp’s work in the Congo was groundbreaking. Collaborating with the Congolese Protestant Council of Churches, he led a program that convinced armed rebels to surrender through dialogue rather than force. Sharp often met with fighters unarmed, in remote locations under banana trees, offering tea and building trust. His efforts helped over 1,600 fighters lay down their weapons and reintegrate into society.

His father, John Sharp, said MJ’s path to peacebuilding was both remarkable and unexpected.

“We knew he would do something significant. We just didn’t know what,” John Sharp said. “His friends figured he’d be a millionaire by the time he was 30, and he could have, but he redirected his interests and focused on peacemaking and justice, making a difference for the people of Congo.”

Sharp’s strategy wasn’t just about persuading rebels to disarm but about showing them a better path. “The more we interact, the more they trust us to turn themselves into us,” MJ explained during the 2015 interview.

Despite operating on a modest budget of $12,000 a month, Sharp’s determination never faltered. Tragically, in 2017, while investigating violence in the Kasai region, Sharp and his colleague Zaida Catalán were abducted and killed. Their deaths shocked the international community and underscored the risks of peacebuilding in conflict zones.

The State Department’s recent announcement brings renewed attention to Sharp’s legacy. For his family, it is a bittersweet acknowledgment of his sacrifice and a reminder of the immense loss.

Marshall King, author of Disarmed, a book about Sharp’s life, called the reward announcement remarkable.

“I don’t think I ever expected that I would see a press release from the Secretary of State offering a reward in MJ’s death,” King said. “For us to get to this point is remarkable.”

Sharp’s legacy lives on through the work of those inspired by his courage and compassion. He is remembered not only for his achievements but for his unwavering belief in the power of peace.

“There are people who continue to carry the light and do the peacemaking work that MJ cared so deeply about,” King said. “That work continues in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other places.”

The $5 million reward is a step toward justice, but Sharp’s impact cannot be quantified. It endures in the lives he touched, the fighters who disarmed, and the message he championed: that peace is possible, even in the most challenging circumstances.