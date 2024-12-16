Attorney files complaint against county council over Open Door Law violation

St. Joseph County attorney Kent Hull, representing a group of concerned residents, has filed a formal complaint alleging the St. Joseph County Council violated Indiana’s Open Door Law (IODL) during a December 10 meeting. The complaint centers on the council’s vote to replace Ann Rosen on the Library Advisory Board with Rhonda Richards, a nominee who was not listed on the meeting agenda. This is not the first time St. Joseph County Council has been accused of violating the IODL.

The vote, which took place in a split 5-4 decision, has sparked controversy. The council’s Republican members supported Richards, who was nominated by Councilwoman Amy Drake, while Democratic members opposed the replacement, questioning Richards’ qualifications. Councilwoman Diana Hess, for example, criticized the decision, noting that Rosen’s qualifications far exceeded those of Richards, a long-time community volunteer but without experience in library services or child development.

Hull argues that the law requires public notice of all topics to be discussed at a meeting, including the names of nominees. By failing to include Richards on the agenda, Hull contends the council deprived the public of an opportunity to voice concerns or support for the nominee.

"It would have been very easy for the council to put the name of any other candidates on the agenda along with Ms. Rosen's name and say we're going to consider these people," Hull said.

The nomination has drawn attention to potential political motivations, particularly given Councilwoman Drake’s outspoken criticisms of library materials, leading to speculation that Richards’ appointment represents an ideological shift in the library’s governance.

Hull is requesting a re-vote, hoping the issue will prompt the council to reassess its decision-making process. He also suggests the complaint could have broader implications for future elections.

"Voters can observe what happened here... and they can act accordingly when they vote in November of 2026," Hull said.

The complaint raises concerns over transparency and political influence in local appointments. A ruling on the complaint could influence how the council conducts future meetings, setting a potential precedent for public involvement in local government decisions.