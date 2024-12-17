MACOG partners with Enterprise to launch vanpool program

The Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) has partnered with Commute with Enterprise to offer a new vanpool program aimed at helping local workers reduce commuting costs. The initiative will match employees in Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties with similar routes and work schedules, providing a flexible and affordable transportation option.

MACOG Executive Director James Turnwald said the program addresses a common challenge faced by the region's workforce: reliable transportation, particularly in areas where public transit services may not reach.

“Public transit isn’t always able to meet the needs of industries located outside the core areas,” Turnwald said. “We really want to provide flexible options, and the vanpool program helps us link employees together so they can commute easily to work.”

Enterprise will supply the vehicles, which can hold up to 15 people, and will provide maintenance, insurance, and 24-hour roadside assistance. So far, the program has eight vehicles in operation, with approximately 86 participants.

Turnwald believes the program has significant growth potential and expects it to expand. “We’ve budgeted and anticipated the ability to eventually get up to about 30 vehicles,” he said.

The program is partially subsidized by MACOG, with participants covering a portion of the costs. Riders will pay a monthly fee, which will vary based on the number of passengers and the distance traveled.

For more information about the program or to join, interested commuters can visit the MACOG website.