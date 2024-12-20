Mishawaka’s iconic 100 Center receives $5.6 Million READI grant for renovation

Big changes are on the horizon for Mishawaka’s historic 100 Center, a 170-year-old building that will soon undergo a dramatic transformation thanks to a $5.6 million boost from the Indiana READI 2.0 program.

The 100 Center, originally the Kamm-Schellinger Brewery, has long been a part of Mishawaka’s brewing and entertainment history. But the building has fallen into disrepair in recent years. Now, with a $5.64 million READI grant and a collaborative effort between local developers, city leaders, and public partners, the 100 Center will be revitalized into a $41.5 million mixed-use complex.

Bethany Hartley, president and CEO of the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership, described the project as an exciting step forward for the region.

"This is a $41.5 million project, with residential, live music activation, outdoor retail, and childcare. It really checks our boxes in terms of investment criteria," Hartley said. The project will include 104 residential units, 79,200 square feet of commercial space, and 20 short-term rental units, while also creating 160 new jobs and offering 85 daycare seats to the community.

The revitalization plan highlights the growing demand for housing, services, and entertainment in the area. Hartley emphasized the importance of the location's walkability and its role in enhancing Mishawaka’s riverfront. "Being able to walk along the river, go shopping, go to a restaurant, do all those things in kind of a close proximity. Walkability is essential to that," she said.

Ken Prince, Mishawaka's Community Development Director, noted that the redevelopment is not just about preserving a building but also about revitalizing an important part of the city’s history. “The 100 Center has been in dire need of attention for more than a decade,” said Prince. “We’ve worked closely with the new owner to craft a plan that is both economically feasible and respectful of the site’s historical significance.”

The project aims to preserve the most architecturally significant portions of the 180,800-square-foot building while introducing new elements that will bring the center into the modern era. This includes a new live-music venue, restaurants, boutique shops, event spaces, and outdoor retail areas.

With the expected completion of the project by late 2027, the 100 Center’s revitalization marks an exciting milestone in Mishawaka’s ongoing transformation. As Hartley put it, “Big projects like this don’t happen because one or two people say they should, it's because there’s a whole network of collaboration coming alongside to say, we’re bringing this back to life.”

Once completed, the 100 Center will be a vibrant hub for residents, businesses, and visitors alike, securing Mishawaka’s place as a key player in the region’s development and future growth.