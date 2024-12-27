Kwanzaa celebration in South Bend highlights African culture, community contributions

The South Bend Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo will host its annual Kwanzaa celebration this Sunday at 3 p.m. in the St. Joseph County Public Library Auditorium. The event, designed to highlight African culture and honor local contributions, will feature musical performances, a catered feast, and recognition of community leaders.

The seven-day holiday of Kwanzaa, celebrated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, centers on seven principles derived from Swahili: unity (Umoja), self-determination (Kujichagulia), collective work and responsibility (Ujima), cooperative economics (Ujamaa), purpose (Nia), creativity (Kuumba), and faith (Imani).

“These principles are not just for the week of Kwanzaa but serve as values to live by throughout the year,” said Latorya Greene, president of the South Bend Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo. Sunday’s gathering falls on the fourth day of Kwanzaa, Ujamaa, which emphasizes cooperative economics.

This year’s event will honor individuals and organizations exemplifying the principles of Kwanzaa. Honorees include:

Umoja (Unity): Charlotte Pfeifer and Brother Sage Gillam

Kujichagulia (Self-determination): Traci Winston of Hear Our Tears

Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility): Trina Robinson of the NAACP South Bend

Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics): Kathy Burnette of Bring Their Books

Nia (Purpose): Clara Ross of Homes for Tracy

Kuumba (Creativity): Pam Blair of the Poetry Bin

Imani (Faith): Kingdom Christian Life Cathedral, led by Apostle Michael and Pastor Tina Patton

“This is the first year we’re expanding beyond honoring elders to include other community members making significant contributions,” Greene said. “We’re excited to shine a light on their incredible work.”

Attendees will enjoy performances that celebrate African heritage, including African drumming by Jackie Dickey and a rendition of the Black National Anthem by Ray Davis. Greene emphasized the importance of these elements in connecting with African traditions and African-American culture.

The event will also feature a feast catered by International Fuse Bar and Grill, offering African dishes, and treats from Rosie Treats. “It’s a time for fellowship and celebration,” Greene said. “We want everyone to feel welcome and come together as a community.”

The celebration is free and open to the public. Greene stressed that Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday and welcomes people of all backgrounds. “This is an opportunity to learn more about African culture and connect with the community. Whether you’re African-American, African, or not, this event is for everyone,” she said.

The ceremony begins at 3 p.m., with the feast following around 4 p.m. “Come for the celebration, stay for the food, and leave with a deeper connection to community and culture,” Greene said.