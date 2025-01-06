SBCSC optimistic about CTE Hub with incoming board of trustees

Despite a narrow setback in December, the South Bend Community School Corporation’s plans for a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Hub remain on schedule, with the center expected to open by the fall of 2025.

A December vote to convert Coquillard Elementary into the CTE Hub was rejected, largely due to concerns over the disruption caused by relocating students. However, Chad Addie, Assistant Superintendent of College and Workforce Readiness, stressed that the district is still moving forward with the project and remains focused on meeting its timeline.

“We’ve continued to do the work that when the board, most likely sooner than later, asks for well-vetted-out alternate plans, they’ll be in place ready to go,” Addie said. “We’re staying focused on the long-term vision and making sure everything is in place to meet our timelines.”

Despite the vote's outcome, Addie expressed confidence that the district’s commitment to advancing workforce readiness remains intact. The new county-wide career center, which is expected to be completed in the fall, will offer new career opportunities and educational facilities for local students.

“We are continuing not only the conversation about a career center, but I think there’s a fair amount of belief that we need to stay on track for getting advanced facilities finished by this fall,” Addie said. “When that opens in the fall, people are just going to be flummoxed. They’ll be like, why didn’t we know about the depth and breadth of this sooner?”

The SBCSC Board of Trustees will have a different look with the new year, as three seats will be held by new members. Jeanette McCullough retained her at-large seat, while Marcus Ellison replaced John Anella, who did not run for re-election. District 3 saw Carlos Leyva take over Stephanie Ball’s seat, and Bill Sniadecki succeeded Leslie Wesley in District 4. Wesley also chose not to pursue another term. Ellison, Leyva, and Sniadecki now join current board members, McCullough, Kate Lee, Mark Costello, and Stuart Greene in leading the district.

With the personnel change on the board, the CTE center could see different voting results.

Despite the December board 4-3 vote against the original plan to convert Coquillard Elementary into the CTE Hub, Addie remains optimistic that the new board will continue to support the district’s long-term goals and remain focused on delivering the career center as planned.