Museum’s new program combines history and fitness for the new year

If your New Year’s resolution includes getting fit, the Elkhart County Historical Museum has a unique opportunity to get you moving. The museum is launching a program called “Learn & Burn,” blending a historical perspective on fitness with a hands-on exercise session.

The program debuts Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. at the museum. It’s free to attend, and no registration is required. Organizers describe it as a beginner-friendly way to explore fitness while delving into history.

“Just like fitness trends today, fitness trends at the end of the 19th century reflected broader cultural values,” said Jenifer Blouin Policelli, curator of education at the museum. “We’re excited to bring some of these exercises to life and have a lot of fun in the process.”

Blouin Policelli will present the historical portion of the event, exploring how 19th-century fitness trends shaped public attitudes toward health and wellness. The second half of the program will feature a guided workout led by Barb Welty of the Elkhart County Health Department.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and athletic shoes and to bring a water bottle. “Come ready to move a little and break a sweat,” Blouin Policelli added.

The program is part of the museum’s efforts to incorporate wellness themes into its offerings. “This is a brand-new program,” Blouin Policelli said. “We’re partnering with the health department to provide a structured, engaging experience that combines learning and physical activity.”

For more information, visit the Elkhart County Parks events page at elkhartcountyparks.org/events or contact the museum at museum@elkhartcountyhistory.org.