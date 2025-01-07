© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Museum’s new program combines history and fitness for the new year

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published January 7, 2025 at 1:45 PM EST
Club swinging was a popular form of exercise around the turn of the 20th century. This image is from Elkhart County Historical Museum’s collection, and dates to 1908.
1 of 2  — club swinging class.jpg
Club swinging was a popular form of exercise around the turn of the 20th century. This image is from Elkhart County Historical Museum’s collection, and dates to 1908.
Provided by Elkhart County Parks
A page from The New Calisthenics: A Manual of Health and Beauty, published 1889.
2 of 2  — New Calisthenics Image.jpg
A page from The New Calisthenics: A Manual of Health and Beauty, published 1889.
Provided by Elkhart County Parks

If your New Year’s resolution includes getting fit, the Elkhart County Historical Museum has a unique opportunity to get you moving. The museum is launching a program called “Learn & Burn,” blending a historical perspective on fitness with a hands-on exercise session.

The program debuts Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. at the museum. It’s free to attend, and no registration is required. Organizers describe it as a beginner-friendly way to explore fitness while delving into history.

“Just like fitness trends today, fitness trends at the end of the 19th century reflected broader cultural values,” said Jenifer Blouin Policelli, curator of education at the museum. “We’re excited to bring some of these exercises to life and have a lot of fun in the process.”

Blouin Policelli will present the historical portion of the event, exploring how 19th-century fitness trends shaped public attitudes toward health and wellness. The second half of the program will feature a guided workout led by Barb Welty of the Elkhart County Health Department.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and athletic shoes and to bring a water bottle. “Come ready to move a little and break a sweat,” Blouin Policelli added.

The program is part of the museum’s efforts to incorporate wellness themes into its offerings. “This is a brand-new program,” Blouin Policelli said. “We’re partnering with the health department to provide a structured, engaging experience that combines learning and physical activity.”

For more information, visit the Elkhart County Parks events page at elkhartcountyparks.org/events or contact the museum at museum@elkhartcountyhistory.org.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart County Historical MuseumExerciseNew Year'sresolutionfitness
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell