Schaetzle, Democrats announce bipartisan power sharing plan

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 8, 2025 at 4:30 PM EST

A group of St. Joseph County Council members Wednesday announced a new plan aimed at getting Republicans and Democrats to work together on the community’s problems.

As a U.S. History teacher at Penn High School, Dan Schaetzle has taught a lot of kids about George Washington’s Farewell Address in 1796.

Now the Republican council member is trying to teach adults in the community.

Schaetzle referenced the famous speech Wednesday as he outlined a new bipartisan power-sharing plan to lead the 5-4 Republican majority council. He and the council’s four Democrats, who elected him council president Tuesday night, are calling it a “Government of Common Cause.”

They also elected Democrats Bryan Tanner as president pro tem and Mark Catanzarite as vice president pro tem, moves that have infuriated Republicans. The trio make up the Rules Committee. They plan to put Democrats in charge of the council’s four standing committees, which will have Republican majorities.

They’ll also alternate seating assignments during meetings and share office assignments to “foster bipartisan engagement.”

Tanner says Republicans and Democrats still disagree on issues but county residents care more about getting things done.

"It is a striking contrast to what we're seeing on the national stage," Tanner said. "At the end of the day this is local public service, not national politics."
