South Bend seeks developer for housing and garage near Morris

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published January 13, 2025 at 4:01 PM EST
A rendering of option A for a parking garage/residential addition to the Morris PAC block.
1 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-01-13 132449.png
A rendering of option A for a parking garage/residential addition to the Morris PAC block.
Provided / City of South Bend
A street view rendering of option A for a parking garage/residential complex on the Morris PAC block.
2 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-01-13 132411.png
A street view rendering of option A for a parking garage/residential complex on the Morris PAC block.
Provided / City of South Bend
A rendering of option B for a parking garage/residential complex on the Morris PAC block.
3 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-01-13 132502.png
A rendering of option B for a parking garage/residential complex on the Morris PAC block.
Provided / City of South Bend
A street view rendering of option B for the parking garage/residential complex on the Morris PAC block.
4 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-01-13 132428.png
A street view rendering of option B for the parking garage/residential complex on the Morris PAC block.
Provided / City of South Bend

The City of South Bend is seeking proposals from developers to create a new parking garage and residential complex adjacent to the Morris Performing Arts Center (PAC).

The proposed project would include a two-level parking garage with up to 400 spaces, designed to support both residents and visitors to the PAC. Additionally, the city envisions the development of up to 90 housing units aimed at increasing downtown vitality.

The new parking garage will be built on a surface lot west of the Morris PAC. It will feature either integrated housing on top of the garage or a separate residential building next door. The city also plans to demolish the existing Municipal Utilities building at Main and Colfax streets, making space for the housing development and improving pedestrian access to the area.

Joseph Molnar, the city’s assistant director of growth and opportunity, said the project aims to revitalize an underutilized area.

“Right now, essentially this land is an underutilized parking lot that doesn’t really add anything to the vitality of downtown. There’s no real benefit being brought by this land as it currently is,” Molnar said.

The new development is expected to provide more housing options in the heart of downtown, enhancing both the cultural and economic atmosphere.

“Bringing individuals downtown to live in the heart of downtown is a big win,” Molnar added. “It can only be a value add to both the cultural hub of downtown as well as the economic interests.”

The city hopes to break ground on the project next year, with completion expected by 2028 or 2029. Developers interested in the project must submit proposals by March 27, 2025. For more information, visit the South Bend Redevelopment Commission’s website.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
