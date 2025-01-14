Milford Food Bank launches campaign for upgraded facility

The Milford Food Bank is raising funds for a new 12,000-square-foot facility to better serve food-insecure communities in Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan.

“Our current facility is just around 4,000 square feet. We are at capacity,” said Angie Deak, the food bank’s development manager. “We cannot take on any more food organizations as partners because we can’t fit them in our distribution times.”

Food insecurity continues to rise across the region, and the expansion would allow the food bank to reach more individuals and families in need.

“Cost of living is going up, inflation is up, and just living, surviving, and paying bills is getting harder for many, many, many people,” Deak said.

Currently staffed by only two full-time employees, the Milford Food Bank relies heavily on volunteers to keep its operations running.

“We're doing all of this based on people's hearts that want to serve,” Deak said. “They're the ones that show up every single week and help us do what we do.”

The food bank has already raised more than half of its $1 million fundraising goal to build the new facility.

