South Bend police Elficers seek help in buying new 'workshop'

Coming off another record-breaking year for their Santa’s Elficers program, South Bend police officers are already looking ahead to next year.

When South Bend police officers respond to a home, they’re there to enforce the law, but they often also see a lot of families in need.

As Christmas approached in 2016, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36 decided to do something about it. They formed Santa’s Elficers, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, collecting donations to buy Christmas presents for kids age 14 and younger whose parents or guardians apply.

They delivered gifts to 40 kids that first year in 2016. This past Christmas they brought gifts to 680 kids.

FOP President Joshua Morgan says there’s even more need but they’re out of storage space at the lodge and at the police department.

On Wednesday the officers announced they’ve started leasing the former South Bend Woodworks building on Scott Street behind the police station.

Morgan says officers see the need year ‘round.

"Even right now we'll hand out different things like jackets, or clothes, or officers will come in and say, 'Hey, I found this family and they're needing this, this or this. Some officers want to do more."

The officers hope the community will help them buy the building. Donations can be made at the front desk of the police station or at Policemen's Federal Credit Union.

