Federal grant will fund Ash Road railroad overpass study

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 23, 2025 at 4:19 PM EST
The Norfolk Southern tracks at Ash Road and Lincolnway at the St. Joseph-Elkhart County line, seen Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
The Norfolk Southern tracks at Ash Road and Lincolnway at the St. Joseph-Elkhart County line, seen Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
A memorial marks the spot where Franky Reeves Jr., 23, was killed in 2018 at the Norfolk Southern tracks at Ash Road and Lincolnway in Osceola.
A memorial marks the spot where Franky Reeves Jr., 23, was killed in 2018 at the Norfolk Southern tracks at Ash Road and Lincolnway in Osceola.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Stacy Reeves erected this billboard in 2023 near the Norfolk Southern tracks at Ash Road and Lincolnway in Osceola. Her 23-year-old son Franky Reeves Jr. was killed there in
Stacy Reeves erected this billboard in 2023 near the Norfolk Southern tracks at Ash Road and Lincolnway in Osceola. Her 23-year-old son Franky Reeves Jr. was killed there in 2018 by a train.
Provided
If you drive through Osceola or the Jimtown area often, you’ve probably been stuck waiting for a train. St. Joseph County officials today announced they’ll study whether to build a rail overpass at Ash Road and Lincolnway.

The county says it’s won a $1 million federal grant to study five rail crossings in the Osceola-Elkhart area. That includes whether an overpass can be built that would carry traffic on Ash Road, or County Line Road, over both the railroad tracks and Lincolnway.

Nearby sits Norfolk-Southern’s second-busiest rail yard in the country, located between Chicago and Cleveland, bringing some 100 trains a day running parallel to a busy highway.

Stacy Reeves has been begging local, state and federal officials to address the crossings since 2018 when her 23-year-old son Franky was killed at the Ash Road crossing.

Reeves says all five crossings were blocked early that September morning as Franky needed to get to work. After waiting for a slower train to pass, police at the time told The South Bend Tribune that he had driven around the crossing arms. He was hit by a train coming fast from the opposite direction.

Reeves said Thursday she was feeling bittersweet about the news.

"Yesterday I was just like ecstatic about everything that is going to be happening," Reeves said. "Today I've had two meltdowns because of that fact that my son had to die for these things to happen."
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team St. Joseph Countyfederal grantAsh Road OverpassLincolnwayFranky ReevesNorfolk Southern
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
