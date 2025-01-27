Goshen Man arrested for threatening U.S. Government

A 23-year-old Goshen man is in custody after making multiple threats against the U.S. government in a series of TikTok videos. Douglas Thrams was arrested on Friday following an investigation by the Goshen Police Department, the FBI, and the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center. He faces charges under Title 18, United States Code, Section 875(c), which makes it illegal to threaten harm or kidnapping of others.

The investigation began on January 22, 2025, when the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center alerted the FBI to online threats made by Thrams. In videos posted between January 20 and 22, Thrams made violent threats, including calls for the assassination of former President Donald Trump, the bombing of U.S. government buildings, and the violent overthrow of the government. One video showed Thrams holding a rifle while advocating for violence to "take control of the government," stating, "There is literally no way forward without violence this time."

Another video featured Thrams explicitly stating, “Every US government building needs to be bombed immediately” and calling for the assassination of President Trump, adding, “He needs to be assassinated and this time, don’t [expletive] miss.” In yet another video, Thrams encouraged others to take their weapons to local government buildings, claiming that "using your weapons" was the only way to create real change.

Thrams also referenced the events of January 6, 2021, stating that people should target local government buildings instead of the U.S. Capitol. He made additional remarks about finding groups to join and taking violent action against what he described as a "tyrannical" government.

The Goshen Police Department, working alongside the Secret Service and the FBI, arrested Thrams, who is currently being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. If convicted, Thrams faces up to five years in prison and potential fines. He is set to appear in federal court in the coming days.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the matter, and the case underscores the seriousness of threats against the U.S. government, particularly those made via social media platforms.