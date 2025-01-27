Victim identified in fatal Elkhart shooting

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Elkhart as 18-year-old Fernanda Leon of Osceola, Indiana.

Leon was shot Sunday night near South 6th Street and Hively Avenue. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting gunshots around 11:20 p.m. Shortly after, an unconscious female gunshot victim arrived at Elkhart General Hospital. Despite efforts to save her, Leon was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, which remains active. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.