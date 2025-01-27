© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Victim identified in fatal Elkhart shooting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published January 27, 2025 at 2:44 PM EST
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old Fernanda Leon of Osceola.
Elkhart Police Department
/
Facebook
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old Fernanda Leon of Osceola.

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Elkhart as 18-year-old Fernanda Leon of Osceola, Indiana.

Leon was shot Sunday night near South 6th Street and Hively Avenue. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting gunshots around 11:20 p.m. Shortly after, an unconscious female gunshot victim arrived at Elkhart General Hospital. Despite efforts to save her, Leon was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, which remains active. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart Police DepartmentElkhart County Homicide UnitShootingCity of ElkhartElkhart victim
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell