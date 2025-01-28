South Bend Common Council says "Yes" to proposed intake center

The South Bend Common Council voted Monday night to approve a rezoning that will make way for the New Day Intake Center, a 25,000-square-foot low-barrier shelter designed to address homelessness in the region. The council voted unanimously to rezone a property on Old Cleveland Road to allow for the shelter’s construction.

Supporters of the project, many wearing yellow shirts, filled the council chambers to express their backing. Dr. Catherine Osborne, one of the advocates, emphasized the importance of saying “yes” to those in need.

“Being able to say yes to people is an incredible privilege. You start being able to breathe better. It feels so much better than saying no all the time,” Osborne said.

Dr. Susannah Griffith also spoke out in support, focusing on the healing power of housing.

“We want to bring the healing that comes with housing. And the New Day Intake Center will help us with all those things,” Griffith said.

Eddie Bradley, another advocate, framed homelessness as a public health crisis that needs immediate attention.

“Homelessness is a public health crisis, not just in South Bend, but across the country really,” Bradley said.

Council member Dr. Oliver Davis expressed his pride in supporting the project, which he sees as an important step forward for the community.

“I’m grateful and honored to be able to vote yes tonight, like you said. People need to have a yes tonight...with yellow,” Davis said.

The council’s approval moves the New Day Intake Center one step closer to becoming a reality, with supporters hopeful it will make a significant impact in addressing homelessness in South Bend.