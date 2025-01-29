Shipshewana business owner cited for mistreating animals

A Shipshewana animal exhibitor and dog breeder apparently has agreed to close for at least two years after federal authorities found he mistreated animals.

Dutch Creek Farm Animal Park offers customers the chance to see, touch and feed a wide variety of farm animals, but also those that are wild and exotic. But federal officials say the farm’s owner, Vernon D. Miller, has repeatedly violated the Animal Welfare Act by failing to provide adequate veterinary care, safe and hospitable enclosures, and appropriate food and water. The complaint also alleged that Miller had failed to maintain legally required records.

The citations by USDA inspectors included stalls piled high with feces and food dishes coated in grime or mold, and failing to vaccinate puppies or provide veterinary care for animals with illnesses or open wounds. The complaint alleged that such conditions had likely led to numerous animal deaths, with at least seven animals dying in the few months prior to the filing of the case.

It was unclear whether or when Miller can reopen. A press release from the U.S. attorney for Northern Indiana says he has agreed to close for two years and not apply for a new federal license during that time. But the consent decree entered in court also states that if Miller chooses to reapply, he must notify the U.S. attorney within seven days.